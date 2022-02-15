Mikebriefs

According to Concord police, an officer on patrol discovered a burglary in process Sunday around 5 a.m. at a Nissan dealership on Concord Parkway.

Police say the officer observed a white male suspect trying to steal a vehicle. Police say the suspect ignored multiple commands to stop what he was doing and a physical confrontation ensued.

It was then that the officer shot the suspect, who died at a nearby hospital.

LEXINGTON — A Davidson County man had a longtime dream of hitting the jackpot — then he finally did.

"It couldn't have come at a better time," winner Robert Fuller of Lexington said. "I want to go on a nice vacation with my family."

Fuller, 43, hopes to take the big trip after his Powerball ticket matched enough numbers to be worth $100,000, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

"I kept reading it over and over again to make sure it was real," Fuller said.