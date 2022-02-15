Mikebriefs

Head here
ROCKY MOUNT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that it will offer a reward for any information on a devastating fire that destroyed a QVC distribution plant and led to nearly 2,000 jobs being lost.
After the massive fire decimated the 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center in Rocky Mount, also killing one man, QVC said it would close the site.
ATF said it would set a reward of up to $10,000 for any information on the fire. QVC plans to match the reward, meaning tips on the fire's cause could lead to as much as $20,000.
Corey Ray, an ATF spokesman, said the reward did not mean his agency had determined the QVC fire was intentionally set.
"The reason we put that (reward) out is that we haven't drawn a conclusion," Ray said. "No determination has been made. We have done a lot of work through our response team and investigation, but we are still looking for any additional information."
CONCORD — Police in Cabarrus County say an officer shot and killed a burglary suspect Sunday after a confrontation at a car dealership.
According to Concord police, an officer on patrol discovered a burglary in process Sunday around 5 a.m. at a Nissan dealership on Concord Parkway.
Police say the officer observed a white male suspect trying to steal a vehicle. Police say the suspect ignored multiple commands to stop what he was doing and a physical confrontation ensued.
It was then that the officer shot the suspect, who died at a nearby hospital.
LEXINGTON — A Davidson County man had a longtime dream of hitting the jackpot — then he finally did.
"It couldn't have come at a better time," winner Robert Fuller of Lexington said. "I want to go on a nice vacation with my family."
Fuller, 43, hopes to take the big trip after his Powerball ticket matched enough numbers to be worth $100,000, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
"I kept reading it over and over again to make sure it was real," Fuller said.
Fuller's win was the real deal, and it came after he went online to buy a lottery ticket for the Feb. 9 drawing. Officials said he spent $3 but ended up winning much more in the Powerball game.