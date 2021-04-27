Mikebriefs

 Skip to main content
RALEIGH — A longtime member of the North Carolina Democratic Party's executive committee has been rebuked after he accused a U.S. Senate candidate of exaggerating the number of Black people killed in American history.

Former state Sen. Erica Smith, a Democrat, sent an email to supporters after the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

“I’m thinking about the literal millions of Black men and women who’ve been murdered, who were lynched and slaughtered with disregard, and never had their day in court, let alone a just ruling,” Smith wrote.

Michael Schaul, who represents Wake County on the executive committee, sent Smith’s campaign an email questioning her math.

“Exaggeration doesn’t help. Gross exaggeration is worse. It makes you look bad,” wrote Schaul, who is white and one of more than 800 members on the committee.

RALEIGH — North Carolina residents are encouraged to think before burning debris now that wildfire season is underway.

According to the N.C. Forest Service, spring is a period when conditions are more favorable for wildfires. Residents are cautioned not to be careless while working in their yards and burning debris, such as vegetation or tree limbs.

