Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

INDIAN TRAIL — A Union County man was recently crushed to death by a car while trying to steal its catalytic converter.

Officers found the man dead beneath a Toyota Prius sedan, one of “many vehicles” in the driveway of a home in an Indian Trail neighborhood.

Evidence showed the man was cutting off the converter when the accident happened, investigators said.

“The findings on scene indicated that at some point during the cutting of the exhaust pipe, the vehicle fell off of the automotive jack and on top of the male subject,” according to a statement from the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The man didn’t live at the home, sheriff’s officials said.

Catalytic converters contain valuable metals, including platinum, rhodium and palladium, and can be sold for $150 to $200 per piece at junk yards. Thieves need only a few minutes to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle. Car owners often realize a converter is stolen only when they hear an irregular sound as they’re driving.