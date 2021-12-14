Mikebriefs

Head here
INDIAN TRAIL — A Union County man was recently crushed to death by a car while trying to steal its catalytic converter.
Officers found the man dead beneath a Toyota Prius sedan, one of “many vehicles” in the driveway of a home in an Indian Trail neighborhood.
Evidence showed the man was cutting off the converter when the accident happened, investigators said.
“The findings on scene indicated that at some point during the cutting of the exhaust pipe, the vehicle fell off of the automotive jack and on top of the male subject,” according to a statement from the Union County Sheriff's Office.
The man didn’t live at the home, sheriff’s officials said.
Catalytic converters contain valuable metals, including platinum, rhodium and palladium, and can be sold for $150 to $200 per piece at junk yards. Thieves need only a few minutes to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle. Car owners often realize a converter is stolen only when they hear an irregular sound as they’re driving.
“A catalytic converter and the small amount of scrap value it holds is not worth the risk of losing your life,” according to the sheriff's office.
YORK, S.C. — Authorities have charged two people with stealing more than 3,600 pieces and dozens of packages in North and South Carolina.
Sheriff Kevin Tolson of York County, S.C., said over the weekend a man and a woman were arrested after a resident called with a tip that someone was tossing mail out of a car in a Walmart parking lot.
Investigators recovered 74 packages and thousands of other pieces of mail taken from nearly 2,000 mailboxes on either side of the state line.
The sheriff said the parcels are being returned to their rightful owners in six counties. York County detectives had already hand delivered stolen mail to victims in their community.
Tolson said his agency was working with the U.S. Postal Service to return mail to victims in North Carolina.
RALEIGH — A burning ban still in effect for 33 North Carolina counties, including Guilford, in the wake of recent wildfires was lifted on Monday following a weekend of rainfall.
The N.C. Forest Service imposed the ban in late November due to hazardous forest fire conditions.