Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Authorities have charged a 45-year-old man in the slaying of an 18-year-old earlier this week.

Anthony Tyrone Nelson of Greensboro has been charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from police.

Kamrean Dale Locklear, 18, sustained a single gunshot wound just after midnight on Monday in the 1600 block of Orlando Street. Upon arrival, officers found Locklear's body.

Police did not reveal the circumstances that led to the shooting.

ROANOKE RAPIDS — A Halifax County woman has been arrested in separate instances on charges stemming from complaints by elderly customers about work done by her car repair shop.

Vivian Pompliano, 59, is facing three new counts of exploitation of an elder or disabled person a month after she was arrested following a complaint from another elderly woman that her late husband’s car was being held at the shop.

The victim says when she went to pick up the car, she was told she wasn't allowed to know what work was being done and that there was a charge for storing the vehicle, police said. Authorities said the victim told them the price seemed too high, and she called police.

After more victims were found, Pompliano was charged with the additional counts.

CAROLINA BEACH — The boat of a New Hanover County man missing for seven months has washed ashore in the Azores Islands, thousands of miles from where it was last seen.

Joseph Matthew Johnson has not been found, but Carolina Beach police said that authorities in the Azores said a boat registered to his name washed up last week on the small island of São Jorge, some 2,700 miles across the ocean.

Johnson was last seen leaving a marina in late November on his boat. The 44-year-old Carolina Beach resident was reported missing five days later by a friend who arrived in town for a previously arranged fishing trip.

Video surveillance from Nov. 22 shows the boat leaving the marina where he lived and the last ping from Johnson's cellphone was from off the coast of Bald Head Island at 5:17 p.m. that same day.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s search for Johnson in November covered nearly 7,500 square miles but was eventually suspended.

When the boat was found last week, it had a heavy buildup of barnacles and algae, indicating that it had been capsized at sea for quite some time.

— Staff and Wire Reports