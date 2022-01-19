Mikebriefs

According to authorities, officers were called to a local Walmart on Saturday to deal with a suspicious person. When police arrived, Edward Carter Batts of Warsaw jumped into one of the cruisers and drove away.

Officer Angel Yeoman pursued Batts, but lost control of the car she was driving. Batts continued to flee, but was apprehended a short distance away, police said.

Yeoman was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center. She was released from the hospital on Sunday to recover at home.​

SPRING LAKE — A 2-year-old boy was shot and wounded while sitting in his mother’s car on Monday evening, authorities said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was shot in the upper leg as he sat the front seat of a car parked on a Spring Lake street. The boy’s mother was in the driver’s seat talking to another adult outside of the car when the incident occurred.

The boy was taken to a Womack Army Medical Center in Fayetteville, then flown to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. He was out of surgery midday Tuesday and in stable condition.