Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Two North Carolina tax preparers have pleaded guilty to charges that they prepared fraudulent tax returns with an estimated loss to the government of $1.5 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Court documents say Whitney Danielle Sales owned and operated a tax preparation business in Durham, and from 2014 to 2018 she and fellow tax return preparer Janelle Marie Corley prepared fraudulent returns for clients which claimed false education credits or manipulated the clients’ income to qualify for larger earned income tax credits.
In addition to the false client returns, Sales and Corley also filed false personal income tax returns, prosecutors said.
Sales and Corley both pleaded guilty this month to conspiring to defraud the United States. Sales and Corley are both scheduled for sentencing in late May. They each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.
MOUNT OLIVE — A police officer who was hurt when she crashed her vehicle while chasing a hijacking suspect has been released from the hospital.
According to authorities, officers were called to a local Walmart on Saturday to deal with a suspicious person. When police arrived, Edward Carter Batts of Warsaw jumped into one of the cruisers and drove away.
Officer Angel Yeoman pursued Batts, but lost control of the car she was driving. Batts continued to flee, but was apprehended a short distance away, police said.
Yeoman was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center. She was released from the hospital on Sunday to recover at home.
SPRING LAKE — A 2-year-old boy was shot and wounded while sitting in his mother’s car on Monday evening, authorities said.
The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was shot in the upper leg as he sat the front seat of a car parked on a Spring Lake street. The boy’s mother was in the driver’s seat talking to another adult outside of the car when the incident occurred.
The boy was taken to a Womack Army Medical Center in Fayetteville, then flown to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. He was out of surgery midday Tuesday and in stable condition.
A 9 mm firearm was recovered at the scene. However, the circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.