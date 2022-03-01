Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
GREENSBORO — Police believe alcohol was a factor in a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend on Interstate 40 that killed two men and seriously injured others.
According to police, a 2006 black Infiniti SUV driven by Jerlvonte Diaz Milbourne, 28, of Greensboro was traveling west on I-40 when it veered left off the roadway, crossed over the median and into oncoming traffic.
The Infiniti struck a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Enoc Emmanuel Lopez, 20, of Greensboro. After the impact, the Infiniti then made contact with a black Acura driven by Bien Krajan, 32, of Greensboro. Another vehicle, a white 2014 Jeep Compass driven by Kry Sheena Stevens, 22, of South Carolina struck the rear end of the Silverado during the incident.
Darius Deshawn Smyre, 27, and Antonio Maurice James, 31 — both of Greensboro — were riding in the Infiniti and died as a result of the crash. A fourth passenger in the Infiniti — Tevin Kewann Jolly, 29, of Greensboro — and Milbourne were seriously injured.
Lopez, the driver of the Silverado, received serious injuries. Stevens, driving the Jeep, had minor injuries. Krajan, who was in the Acura, suffered no injuries.
Head here
Head here
CLAYTON — Twelve people were taken to a hospital after a school bus overturned Monday afternoon.
Officials said the bus from Cleveland High School inexplicably overturned in Johnston County around 2:30 p.m.
Twelve people on board, including the driver, were taken to a hospital for treatment, a county schools spokesperson said. All of the injuries were minor.
Fourteen students who were not injured were returned to the school, where they were reunited with their parents.
Head here
Head here
CHARLOTTE — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, elected leaders said on Monday they are considering ending their relationship with a Russian city that’s been in place for over three decades.
Mayor Vi Lyles said the City Council will vote to cut ties with the city of Voronezh.
Several Ukrainian residents were in attendance at the meeting, including one who was draped in the national flag. Charlotte is home to about 1,000 Ukrainian nationals.
The two cities have not communicated since summer 2015, Lyles said.