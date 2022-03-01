Mikebriefs

Head here

CLAYTON — Twelve people were taken to a hospital after a school bus overturned Monday afternoon.

Officials said the bus from Cleveland High School inexplicably overturned in Johnston County around 2:30 p.m.

Twelve people on board, including the driver, were taken to a hospital for treatment, a county schools spokesperson said. All of the injuries were minor.

Fourteen students who were not injured were returned to the school, where they were reunited with their parents.

CHARLOTTE — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, elected leaders said on Monday they are considering ending their relationship with a Russian city that’s been in place for over three decades.

Mayor Vi Lyles said the City Council will vote to cut ties with the city of Voronezh.

Several Ukrainian residents were in attendance at the meeting, including one who was draped in the national flag. Charlotte is home to about 1,000 Ukrainian nationals.