Mikebriefs

HILLSBOROUGH — A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, according to authorities.

During the “rolling road rage situation” that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After the chase, the other driver pulled over at a gas station on Highway 70 and deputies responded, officials said. The driver initially reported no injuries, but deputies found a projectile lodged in the back of a safety seat and a corresponding minor injury to the back of the driver's 4-year-old child, officials said. The boy was treated on the scene and didn’t need further medical care, officials said.

A deputy found shell casings in the roadway and made contact with an area resident whose security system captured video footage of the vehicles as they passed by, officials said.

Early Tuesday, investigators arrested Long and charged him with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

RALEIGH — The Republican candidate for a key state legislative seat in the Raleigh suburbs — one of the few competitive N.C. Senate districts anywhere in the state — doesn’t actually live there, a new complaint against him alleges.

E.C. Sykes ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state in 2020 and this year is challenging Democratic candidate Mary Wills Bode for a seat in the state Senate. Unlike for congressional races, candidates for the state legislature must live in the district they’re seeking. And Sykes does not, according to a challenge filed Wednesday and backed by the Democratic Party.

“Article II, Section 6 of the North Carolina Constitution requires that he have been domiciled of the district for one year before the election,” the complaint says. “Mr. Sykes did not live in the district on Nov. 8, 2021, and does not live there today.”

Private investigators followed Sykes for days and reported that he was sleeping, and otherwise appeared to be living, at the same North Raleigh house he’s lived in ever since moving here from Texas in 2019.

But that house is not where he’s registered to vote. Nor is it in the district he claims to live in and wants to represent in the state Senate.​​

RALEIGH — Participation in high school sports has been declining overall in recent years, but girls basketball is among those to be hit hardest with shrinking numbers.

From 2018-19 to 2021-22, overall athletic participation declined to 7.6 million boys and girls, from 7.9 million three years previously, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Among 10 boys sports, golf was the only one to increase, up 4%. Girls golf participation was up 1%.

Girls volleyball has risen to trail only track and field as the most popular sport nationally. Volleyball had more than 454,000 participants in 2021-22.

Girls basketball, meanwhile, is now the fourth-most popular girls sport, with 370,466 participants. It once was the second-most popular sport in 2011-12, with 435,885 participants.

— Wire reports