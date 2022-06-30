Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s hemp industry appears to have avoided a shutdown as the General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to legislation that would make its products permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law.

The Senate voted 41-2 for a House measure that means the production and sale of industrial hemp and products derived from hemp like CBD can still be lawful.

The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for his expected signature.

Without the approved language, North Carolina’s industrial hemp program — approved in 2015 as a pilot and now operated through a federal production program — would have to shut down at the end of June. Making the hemp exception permanent would allow the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue operating the program.

Many GOP members remain suspicious of hemp and CBD products — as reflected in the fact that more than two dozen Republicans in the chamber voted against the hemp measure that got final approval.

RALEIGH — Safety improvements to prevent injury or death from elevators inside North Carolina vacation cottages and short-term rentals received final legislative approval on Wednesday.

The House voted unanimously to accept a version of legislation passed in the Senate last week by a similar margin, and sent the bill to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

The bill, called “Weston's Law," was prompted by last year's death of a 7-year-old Ohio boy who became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft at a rental home on the northern Outer Banks.

Under the bill, the landlord must document improvements with the state Insurance Department. Without the improvements, the elevator must be turned off.

The bill also would direct the state building code to require such safety measures in new short-term rental construction.

LEXINGTON — A Davidson County man who told deputies that he fatally shot a woman who broke into his home has been charged with murder after investigators determined the woman had been a guest.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Christian Pless Everhart said he had shot an intruder who had broken into his house. An investigation determined that the woman had been staying at Everhart’s home since the evening before.

The relationship between Everhart and the woman wasn't disclosed.

— Wire Reports