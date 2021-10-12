Mikebriefs

Head here
HIGH POINT — A woman was struck and killed by another car along the interstate after leaving her vehicle following an argument, police said.
High Point police said that Charmaine Denise Bostick, 44, of High Point was found in the median near the Interstate 74 interchange with Business Interstate 85 over the weekend. Police said Bostick died at the scene despite attempts to save her by emergency personnel.
According to police, Bostick had an argument with a passenger, stopped the car and got out. Police said she walked across the northbound lanes and the median, then began walking south in the southbound lanes when a car struck her.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Bostick wasn't hurt, and police said they don't expect any charges to be filed.
SANFORD — A woman was killed and her sister injured after the ATV they were riding veered off a railroad bridge.
According to the Highway Patrol, two women were riding the vehicle on the bridge over U.S. Highway 1 near Sanford at around 1 a.m. Sunday when the driver lost control, and the ATV fell to the road below.
The agency says Alexis Stone, 26, was the ATV's driver and killed in the accident. Chelsea Stone was taken to a Chapel Hill hospital with what was described as serious injuries.
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation has signed a $432 million contract this month to rebuild eight miles of Interstate 95 through Robeson County with an eye on eliminating a recurring flooding problem.
Flood waters resulting from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 closed the highway for several days.
Starting next year, contractors will begin work on widening I-95 from four lanes to eight and replace bridges at three interchanges.
Contractors will use dirt to raise the highway above its current elevation through Lumberton. Matt Lauffer, NCDOT’s hydraulics design engineer, said the work aims to raise all bridges and culverts high enough to handle a 100-year flood, plus provide a cushion so things floating underneath such as cars can pass.
The project also calls for a new, higher bridge to carry I-95 over the Lumber River, where flood waters left the interstate impassable for several days after both hurricanes.
Construction on the Lumberton section of I-95 is scheduled to begin next summer.