Mikebriefs

HIGH POINT — A woman was struck and killed by another car along the interstate after leaving her vehicle following an argument, police said.

High Point police said that Charmaine Denise Bostick, 44, of High Point was found in the median near the Interstate 74 interchange with Business Interstate 85 over the weekend. Police said Bostick died at the scene despite attempts to save her by emergency personnel.

According to police, Bostick had an argument with a passenger, stopped the car and got out. Police said she walked across the northbound lanes and the median, then began walking south in the southbound lanes when a car struck her.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Bostick wasn't hurt, and police said they don't expect any charges to be filed.

SANFORD — A woman was killed and her sister injured after the ATV they were riding veered off a railroad bridge.