Mikebriefs

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of a 26-year-old woman, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of Gaines Avenue and found Linda Jean Huntley of High Point dead inside, police said. After officers shared a description of the suspect and their vehicle with other law enforcement agencies, Thomasville police soon located Michael Anthony Dingle.

High Point detectives believe the 29-year-old Dingle and Huntley "were involved in a domestic relationship preceeding this incident."

Detectives are working to determine what led to the homicide.

WASHINGTON — The Cleveland County man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol last month, prompting evacuations and a long standoff with police, is competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Floyd Ray Roseberry pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges that include threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.