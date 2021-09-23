Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of a 26-year-old woman, police said in a news release Thursday morning.
Officers responded just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of Gaines Avenue and found Linda Jean Huntley of High Point dead inside, police said. After officers shared a description of the suspect and their vehicle with other law enforcement agencies, Thomasville police soon located Michael Anthony Dingle.
High Point detectives believe the 29-year-old Dingle and Huntley "were involved in a domestic relationship preceeding this incident."
Detectives are working to determine what led to the homicide.
Head here
Head here
WASHINGTON — The Cleveland County man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol last month, prompting evacuations and a long standoff with police, is competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Floyd Ray Roseberry pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges that include threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.
The 49-year-old from Grover drove a black pickup truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and began shouting to people in the street that he had a bomb. He later made the same bomb threats to police officers and professed a litany of antigovernment grievances as part of a bizarre episode that he livestreamed for a Facebook audience.
Roseberry surrendered after about five hours.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — People attending the 2021 N.C. State Fair won't be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but it's strongly encouraged, officials said.
Those going to the fair, which begins on Oct. 14, will be required to use clear plastic bags before entering. Any size or type of clear bag is acceptable. Wristlets, diaper bags and medical equipment bags will be accepted even if they are not clear, but they will require additional inspection.
Officials also said that there will be no indoor concerts at this year’s event, a decision they say has nothing to do with the pandemic. That room will be reserved for vendors.
"Moving the vendors, displays and cheesemakers into Dorton Arena will offer a larger space to include more vendors and provide more space for consumers,” state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement.
— Staff and Wire Reports