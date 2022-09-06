Mikebriefs

Head here

LAKE LURE — A North Carolina mountain town known as the filming location for “Dirty Dancing” declared a state of emergency after flash flooding infiltrated its wastewater treatment plant.

Lake Lure officials blamed the situation on “excessive rainfall in a very short period of time.”

Multiple warnings were issued, including an alert for drivers to be wary of landslides. A section of one road was closed after part of a lane collapsed in the Rutherford County town.

“Flooding from several surrounding tributaries has caused a significant amount of lake water to infiltrate the waste water treatment plant causing one of the two pumps to go down,” the town reported in a Facebook post.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area on Labor Day, prompting the town to sound the siren and warn residents in areas near rivers and streams to “seek higher ground.”

FOUR OAKS — A portion of Interstate 95 was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash.

The driver said that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.

The owner-operator of the truck said he had just checked all of his tires at a fuel stop in southern Virginia, but heard what sounded like an explosion behind him before the fire erupted. He said he tried to extinguish the flames, but eventually had to flee from the scene when the fire became too large.

All of the vehicles were destroyed. Firefighters said that tires and batteries were blowing up like fireworks when they arrived.

The driver, who is the sole owner of the trucking company, was shaken up but otherwise uninjured.

YOUNGSVILLE — A building collapse in a small Franklin County town forced the shut down of its main thoroughfare.

For an unknown reason, the second floor gave way at the former site of a restaurant that closed in 2020.

The building had stood on Main Street, also known as State Highway 96. A stretch of the road is shut down until further notice, officials said.

Initially, crews attempted to stabilize the building. Town officials said the building had to be torn down "to remove the likelihood of falling on people on Highway 96.”

— Wire Reports