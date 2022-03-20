Mikebriefs

HIGH POINT — An initiative that aims to serve minority and women-owned businesses in High Point is getting a $1 million grant from the state.

The money will go to Thrive High Point, pending approval of an agreement between the city and the High Point Chamber Foundation.

The initiative is a program of Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce.

It provides assistance for startups and existing small businesses that face disadvantages in access to resources, capital, support and training.

"This additional funding will further our efforts in supporting the broad needs of minority and women-owned businesses in the city with nontraditional business financing, technical assistance, entrepreneurial mentorship and business coaching," said BHP Chamber President and CEO Patrick Chapin.

The grant is from the N.C. Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division.

The city has received the first $750,000, and the remaining $250,000 will be sent in the second quarter of this year.