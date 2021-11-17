Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — Despite improvements to the state crime lab's turnaround time for testing DNA samples, Wake County prosecutors still wait up to nine months for results.
Officials said the length of time it takes to test samples could be drastically shortened to days, potentially even hours, when construction of a new DNA lab that will exclusively serve Wake County is finished.
Once completed, the 950-square-foot facility will become the first local government DNA lab in the Raleigh-Durham area, and the second of its kind in the state.
Currently, DNA evidence collected in Wake County is sent to the State Crime Lab, which serves 99 counties.
"We've got to stand in line and wait for these other 98 counties," said Sam Pennica, director of the Raleigh/Wake City County Bureau of Identification. "With this laboratory, we will no longer be competing for those state resources. We will be doing the work ourselves."
WILSON — Eastern North Carolina has a new interstate.
The federal government has officially designated 37 miles of U.S. 264 between Wilson and Greenville as Interstate 587. The N.C. Department of Transportation recently repaved and widened the shoulders on a section of the four-lane highway to bring it up to interstate standards.
Drivers may not notice the difference, but economic developers say the interstate designation is important. Some companies won't consider an area without interstate access.
"We are eagerly awaiting the impact that it will have on our area in terms of economic prosperity and growth," Thomas Taft Jr., who represents the Greenville area on the state Board of Transportation, said in a written statement.
The interstate's number — 587 — reflects that it will someday be a spur of Interstate 87, which will one day run from Raleigh to the Hampton Roads region of Virginia over what is now U.S. 64 and U.S. 17.
FAYETTEVILLE — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Fort Bragg on Monday, White House officials announced. The couple will celebrate Thanksgiving with service members and military families.
The Bidens are no strangers to Fort Bragg. When Biden was vice president, he visited troops who redeployed from Iraq in 2009.
The first lady came to the Army base in October 2020 during her her husband's presidential run.
— Wire Reports