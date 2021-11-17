Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — Despite improvements to the state crime lab's turnaround time for testing DNA samples, Wake County prosecutors still wait up to nine months for results.

Officials said the length of time it takes to test samples could be drastically shortened to days, potentially even hours, when construction of a new DNA lab that will exclusively serve Wake County is finished.

Once completed, the 950-square-foot facility will become the first local government DNA lab in the Raleigh-Durham area, and the second of its kind in the state.

Currently, DNA evidence collected in Wake County is sent to the State Crime Lab, which serves 99 counties.​

"We've got to stand in line and wait for these other 98 counties," said Sam Pennica, director of the Raleigh/Wake City County Bureau of Identification. "With this laboratory, we will no longer be competing for those state resources. We will be doing the work ourselves."

