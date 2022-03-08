Mikebriefs

Head here
BURLINGTON — A fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to a commercial building Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
When firefighters responded at 4:45 p.m. to the blaze at 187 McGrew Drive, they saw heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building, according to the Burlington Fire Department.
Officials said firefighters arrived in less than 90 seconds from dispatch, which allowed them to quickly control the blaze.
No one was in the building and the fire was under control in roughly 40 minutes.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was undetermined, officials said.
GRAHAM — A 36-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he pushed an 81-year-old woman to the ground and stole her car at a gas station Sunday morning in Davidson County.
Officials said that Walter Ray Sykes assaulted the woman at 9:47 a.m. Almost three hours later, Alamance County deputies spotted the stolen vehicle traveling on South Main Street in Graham.
When deputies attempted to stop the car near Swepsonville and Dixon roads, the suspect fled.
Deputies caught Sykes a short time later on the interstate.
ASHEVILLE — A man working at a courthouse "secretly" recorded a woman in her office, officials said.
Dakota James Barker, 29, is accused of trying to capture the woman naked as she got undressed. Deputies said it happened Feb. 28 at the Buncombe County Courthouse in Asheville, where Barker worked in the clerk of court's office.
Barker was reportedly fired from his job as deputy clerk. The case has left his former employer in disbelief.
"Shocked is probably mild," said Steven Cogburn, a Superior Court clerk. "I was just completely frustrated."
Barker installed the camera without the woman's consent. Her identity is unknown.
Still, it's unclear how the video recorder was discovered or what led authorities to Barker. It's also not known how Barker was able to put the device inside the woman's office without drawing attention.
Officials said Barker hoped to capture her changing clothes.