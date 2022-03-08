Mikebriefs

When deputies attempted to stop the car near Swepsonville and Dixon roads, the suspect fled.

ASHEVILLE — A man working at a courthouse "secretly" recorded a woman in her office, officials said.

Dakota James Barker, 29, is accused of trying to capture the woman naked as she got undressed. Deputies said it happened Feb. 28 at the Buncombe County Courthouse in Asheville, where Barker worked in the clerk of court's office.

Barker was reportedly fired from his job as deputy clerk. The case has left his former employer in disbelief.

"Shocked is probably mild," said Steven Cogburn, a Superior Court clerk. "I was just completely frustrated."

Barker installed the camera without the woman's consent. Her identity is unknown.

Still, it's unclear how the video recorder was discovered or what led authorities to Barker. It's also not known how Barker was able to put the device inside the woman's office without drawing attention.