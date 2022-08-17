Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot in rural Wake County last week.

“Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies across the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward on Monday.

Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd, a 48-year-old K-9 officer, had been with the office for 13 years. He was fatally shot late last week on a dark section of rural road, but it was not immediately clear why he stopped there. Earlier in the night, Byrd had responded to a domestic call less than a mile away.

There was no radio traffic to indicate that Byrd was making a traffic stop, but it appears something caught his attention along the road, since his vehicle was positioned as if to illuminate something. After several failed attempts to contact Byrd, another deputy found the officer shot outside his vehicle with his K-9 still inside the car.

Sheriff Gerald Baker, who lost the Democratic primary, vowed to spend his remaining time in office working to find whoever is responsible.

“I don’t have very long, but I’ll spend every single second left bringing this person to justice," Baker said. "That I promise. That I vow.”

Head here

Head here

LAURINBURG — A 2-year-old boy has died after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car, according to authorities.

Scotland County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on a late July afternoon to look for the boy who somehow went missing. The child was eventually found in a car on the front lawn.

Deputies aren’t sure how long the child was in the car.

The boy, who was breathing on his own when he left the scene with paramedics, was in the hospital for a week in critical condition before he died.​

Head here

Head here

HALLSBORO — A Yorkie dog stolen in Nebraska has been recovered more than 1,300 miles east — in rural North Carolina.

Authorities say two suspects are in custody: a 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman. They're also accused of stealing a significant amount of silver.

The dog, Gus, is staying with Animal Protective Services until his owners “can travel from Nebraska to pick him up,” Columbus County officials said.

Deputies found the dog inside a camper in Hallsboro, a small community in Columbus County. It's not clear what led them there.

— Wire Reports

​