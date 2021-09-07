Mikebriefs

Head here
NAGS HEAD — A hidden sand shoal off the Outer Banks is blamed for starting a series of events that ended with the death of a Virginia woman on Labor Day.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Brandi A. Cash of Round Hill, Va., according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Cash was killed around 2 p.m. Monday near the Ocracoke ferry terminal on Ocracoke Island.
“A rented vessel from Hatteras Parasail was traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal,” officials said. “Cash ... was ejected from the vessel and then (run) over by the same vessel.”
The boat was not described in the release, but Hatteras Parasail offers a series of rentals, including 19-foot and 21-foot skiffs, and 12-passenger pontoon boats.
The fatal incident remains under investigation.
When it comes to wages, unemployment benefits and laws set in place to protect and support workers, North Carolina is the worst state in the U.S., a new report says.
This dead-last ranking appears in a report called the Best and Worst States to Work in America 2021 from Oxfam America, a national charity organization that focuses on labor policy and human rights.
The index ranks states by assigning scores in three areas: wage policies, worker protection polices and right to unionize policies, based on state laws existing as of July 1.
North Carolina ranked so low because it "doesn't invest in its workers" in these areas, Oxfam senior researcher Kaitlyn Henderson said.
"It means that if you make the minimum wage, you cannot survive in North Carolina," Henderson said. "There's very little for all workers but especially women at work, and especially low-wage working women of color."
ROANOKE, Va. — The Mountain Valley Pipeline is trying to find it who some of its very public online critics are.
The company filed a subpoena in federal court last month in order to discover who is behind a Facebook group called Appalachians Against Pipelines. The group established a Facebook page in 2018. That's about the time tree-sitters attempted to block construction of a natural gas project.
Mountain Valley is asking Facebook to reveal the names and telephone numbers of those who established and maintain the page.
The group says the subpoena is an an effort to intimidate and silence it.
— Wire Reports