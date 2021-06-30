 Skip to main content
Mikebriefs
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Southeastern North Carolina is getting a new area code in response to the growth in the number of new residents, businesses and cell phones.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved a new overlay area code for the existing 910 area code, news outlets report. The new area code of 472 will cover areas including Onslow and Duplin counties.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina are warning people to be on the lookout for a venomous snake on the loose.

The Raleigh Police Department sent out a notice early Tuesday urging anyone who sees the missing zebra cobra to stay away and 911. They say the venomous snake could spit and bite if cornered.

An animal control officer was called to a home in northwest Raleigh on Monday evening for a report of a live snake spotted on a resident’s porch, police said. But when the officer arrived, the snake had slithered away. Then they learned that a zebra cobra was missing from a home in the area.

Venomous snakes are legal to own in North Carolina, but they must be kept in an escape-proof, bite-proof enclosures and owners must notify law enforcement if one escapes.

The African Snake Bite Institute classifies zebra cobras as “very dangerous,” but says fatalities are not common. The nocturnal snakes found in Namibia and Angola are black to brown with light cross bars, and average 4 feet (1.2 meters) in length.

Before the change happens, all calls within the existing 910 area code will transition to 10-digit dialing. Calls within the 910 area code will require that the caller dial the full number, including area code.

The growth in numbers means that the numbers available in the 910 area are predicted to run out by the middle of 2023. In anticipation of that, new numbers created in late 2022 and early 2023 will carry the new area code.

