Local news in brief

Cooper joins campaign trail

CHARLOTTE — Gov. Roy Cooper has been making the rounds promoting campaigns of Democratic candidates for governor.

Of late, he’s called former President Donald Trump’s Republican followers “a cult” and said the majority of the Republican Party supported “an autocracy.”

“I know that we’ve been pulled apart and that we are diametrically opposed and often closed-minded about these kinds of issues,” Cooper said during a recent interview. “That’s what happens when you have a cult. There’s no question that Donald Trump has created a cult.”

House candidates miss deadline for disclosures

WASHINGTON — Four candidates running for Congress in North Carolina failed to submit required documents to the House ethics committee that would give constituents a better idea of their finances and what could influence the decisions they make.

Candidates Charles Graham, Scott Huffman, Tyler Lee and Pat Harrigan have yet to send their financial disclosure form to the U.S. House Committee on Ethics.

“The problem with candidates failing to file these financial disclosure forms is that they are asking the voters to make a decision without all the information they are entitled to have,” said Brett Kappel, an attorney focused on campaign finance, lobbying and government ethics laws.

The document is important because it provides voters with information about how a candidate, their spouse and their dependents earn a living; stocks they hold; certain transactions they’ve completed; liabilities against them; nongovernmental positions they have; and trusts from which they benefit.

Deputies: Boy, 9, locked in dog kennel

LEXINGTON — A 9-year-old boy in Davidson County was left padlocked in an outdoor dog kennel, even as temperatures dipped to 28 degrees.

The discovery was made outside a home in Lexington. Three adults face child abuse charges in the case, and five children have been taken from the home, officials say. Among the children was an infant and a 4-year-old.

Investigators say an anonymous caller reported “a juvenile child, approximately 9 to 10 years of age, was locked in a dog kennel overnight” at the home.

The boy was found by law enforcement imprisoned with “bits and pieces” of clothes and “a little bit of food was inside, but not enough to sustain warmth for this child,” officials said.

Investigators say it was not an isolated event.

“It’s been going on for a span of time,” officials said.