Mikebriefs

Amtrak says it is “working quickly” to restart service canceled this week after freight railroad companies and their unions reached a contract agreement to head off a potential strike.

Amtrak canceled all of its long-distance trains, including four that make stops in North Carolina. Amtrak was not involved in the labor dispute, but most of its trains operate on tracks owned or controlled by freight railroads and rely on their dispatchers and other workers to keep moving.

Amtrak said it didn’t want any of its trains or passengers stranded should a potential strike still take place today.

GRAHAM — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by civil rights leaders that sought the removal of a Confederate statue in front of a historic courthouse in Alamance County.

Superior Court Judge Don Bridges ruled against the state NAACP, which had argued that the statue in front of the Alamance County Courthouse was a danger to public safety.

A 2015 state law sharply limits local and state governments from removing Confederate statues and other objects of remembrance. The NAACP had argued in its 2021 lawsuit that county officials had leeway to remove the statue under an exception for public safety. The statue, erected in 1914, has been the site of protests in recent years.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the removal of Confederate monuments outside the state's historic Capitol in 2020, citing the public safety clause after nearby monuments were damaged by protesters.

But Bridges said that he interprets the state law as protecting the Alamance County statue and that the local county commission is entitled to follow it.

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper wants the General Assembly to pass legislation exempting individuals from state income tax on the student loan forgiveness announced by President Joe Biden last month.

The White House has said the value of that forgiveness — up to $20,000 for some — is exempt from federal income tax, citing language in the 2021 American Rescue Plan law. But North Carolina appears to be one of a half-dozen states where amounts would be subject to state tax without a change.

“Republican legislators were quick to help businesses and should now fix this fundamental unfairness for many hardworking people who will get hit hard by this,” Cooper said in a news release.

— Wire Reports