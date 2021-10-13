Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

CHARLOTTE — A 4-year-old girl who was buried in the backyard of her family’s home for eight months was malnourished, but the cause of her death remains unknown, according to an autopsy report.

Miegellic “Jelli” Young, 4, was found in May at the Charlotte home after police responded to a welfare check.

Her decomposed remains had been placed in multiple black plastic bags, according to the autopsy report from the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office. Forensic pathologist Dr. J. Michael Sullivan, in his report, ruled Miegellic’s death a homicide, but a cause of death is “undetermined.”

Miegellic also appeared malnourished and dehydrated, according the report.

Miegellic had to stand in the home’s laundry room for three days — without sitting or leaving — as punishment for using the bathroom "in her pants,” according to a search warrant.

While there were no signs of physical abuse, Sullivan noted that police reported evidence of physical abuse prior to when Miegellic was last known alive.