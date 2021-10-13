Mikebriefs

Head here
CHARLOTTE — A 4-year-old girl who was buried in the backyard of her family’s home for eight months was malnourished, but the cause of her death remains unknown, according to an autopsy report.
Miegellic “Jelli” Young, 4, was found in May at the Charlotte home after police responded to a welfare check.
Her decomposed remains had been placed in multiple black plastic bags, according to the autopsy report from the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office. Forensic pathologist Dr. J. Michael Sullivan, in his report, ruled Miegellic’s death a homicide, but a cause of death is “undetermined.”
Miegellic also appeared malnourished and dehydrated, according the report.
Miegellic had to stand in the home’s laundry room for three days — without sitting or leaving — as punishment for using the bathroom "in her pants,” according to a search warrant.
While there were no signs of physical abuse, Sullivan noted that police reported evidence of physical abuse prior to when Miegellic was last known alive.
Miegellic’s mother, Malikah Bennett, was arrested. Tammy Taylor Moffett, Miegellic’s grandmother, also has been charged with concealing the possible murder of her granddaughter after the fact.
Miegellic hadn’t been seen since September 2020, before she went to go visit her mother.
“It’s very difficult to understand how someone can kill their child, bury them and move on with their life as if nothing has happened,” said Bryan Crum, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg lieutenant, during a news conference in May.
BURGAW — A pedestrian in Pender County was killed when she was struck by a deputy’s patrol car.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened on U.S. Highway 17 early Sunday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel and the medical examiner. The deputy was not injured, but was not identified.
It's unknown what led to the accident.
BLOWING ROCK — A man was found dead over the weekend near an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.
The park service said a visitor reported the body below the Yadkin Valley Overlook, about 100 miles north of Asheville. Law enforcement rangers found the body a short time later.