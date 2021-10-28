Mikebriefs

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call from a local hospital after a 24-year-old man was dropped off at the emergency room after being shot twice in the torso, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

The man told deputies that he and his girlfriend were at an acquaintance's home when a group of people assaulted them, tied them up and blindfolded them, the news release said. The man said he and his girlfriend were put in a vehicle and taken to another location, where they were put on the ground.

Deputies said the man told them the assailants then fired shots at the couple, but the woman was not hit, and she flagged down a motorist to get a ride to the hospital.

The news release said deputies served a search warrant at a home described by the couple and detained the people there. Deputies also located a firearm at the home, the news release said.

Former executive

wins $10M lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — A former top health care executive who claimed in a lawsuit that he lost his job because he is a white male was awarded $10 million by a federal jury on Tuesday.