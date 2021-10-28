Mikebriefs

Head here
NEW BERN — A North Carolina woman has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse after the parents she works for as a nanny caught her on video trying to force-feed their toddler and at one point restraining one of the child’s arms, police said.
The woman was arrested Wednesday night by New Bern police, news outlets reported.
Max and Laura Oglesby said they were at work on Tuesday evening and used a break to watch their son on their nanny cam.
On the video, the nanny is shown putting and holding food into the child’s mouth as he screamed and tried to get out of the high chair. At one point, the nanny is seen restraining the child’s right arm.
Max Oglesby said he and his wife went home and called his mother to relieve the nanny. The parents also said they found bruises on their son.
The couple took the video to New Bern police who ended up charging the nanny, who was released from jail after posting a $2,500 secured bond. Her next court date is Nov. 8.
HICKORY — Eight people face charges after a North Carolina couple was kidnapped and assaulted, a sheriff's office said.
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call from a local hospital after a 24-year-old man was dropped off at the emergency room after being shot twice in the torso, the Hickory Daily Record reported.
The man told deputies that he and his girlfriend were at an acquaintance's home when a group of people assaulted them, tied them up and blindfolded them, the news release said. The man said he and his girlfriend were put in a vehicle and taken to another location, where they were put on the ground.
Deputies said the man told them the assailants then fired shots at the couple, but the woman was not hit, and she flagged down a motorist to get a ride to the hospital.
The news release said deputies served a search warrant at a home described by the couple and detained the people there. Deputies also located a firearm at the home, the news release said.
Former executive
wins $10M lawsuit
CHARLOTTE — A former top health care executive who claimed in a lawsuit that he lost his job because he is a white male was awarded $10 million by a federal jury on Tuesday.
In his 2019 lawsuit, David Duvall said he lost his job as senior vice president of marketing and communication at Novant Health due to efforts to diversify top leadership positions. The jury said Novant Health failed to prove that it would have dismissed Duvall regardless of his race.