Mikebriefs

BURLINGTON — Police say they have charged a 15-year-old with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man.
Police arrested the teenager Wednesday, when he was placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to a news release from Burlington police. Police did not release his name or information about what led to the shooting.
The incident occurred at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of James Drive where officers found Jaquan Lennel Boyd with a gunshot wound.
The Burlington man was pronounced dead at the scene.
WINSTON-SALEM — A federal jury on Wednesday awarded a North Carolina man $6 million after finding a detective made up evidence and performed an inadequate investigation that led to convictions that sent him to prison for more than 20 years.
The jury in Winston-Salem found former Durham police detective Darryl Dowdy fabricated evidence in the case and trial that resulted in Darryl Howard being convicted in 1995 of killing a woman and her daughter in 1991.
Howard's 80-year sentence was cut short in 2016 when a Durham County judge vacated his convictions, citing police and prosecutorial misconduct.
In 2017, Howard filed a federal civil rights lawsuit that accused Dowdy, the city of Durham and others of actions that resulted in his being wrongfully convicted.
Howard and one of his attorneys said they were glad the jury recognized Dowdy’s actions but had hoped for a figure much closer to the $48 million in damages they requested.
Dowdy, 65, who denies the accusations in the lawsuit, was a Durham police officer for 36 years before he retired in 2007.
WINSTON-SALEM — Four juveniles were taken into custody Wednesday after they hit two police vehicles with a car they had stolen, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police said that just after midnight, officers tried to stop a 2003 Toyota Corolla which had been reported stolen. While stopped at an intersection on the city's north side, the Toyota's driver shifted the car into reverse and intentionally rammed a police cruiser before fleeing.
The department said the pursuit ended when the driver “intentionally rammed a second police vehicle, then drove off the roadway and behind a residence" before hitting a pole.
All four juveniles tried to run away, but were caught.
— Staff and Wire Reports