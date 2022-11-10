Mikebriefs

Head here

HIGH POINT — A toddler suffered critical injuries when he walked out of a driveway into the path of a car.

The tragic incident happened in the 700 block of East Fairfield Road when the boy, who remains hospitalized, wandered into the road.

It's not clear how the child got outside, where his parents were when the accident happened or the time of day.

Also not known is why the driver — a 53-year-old Greensboro man operating a 2016 Kia Sorento — didn't see the boy.

The child was taken by emergency responders to a local hospital and then airlifted to Brenners Childrens Hospital in Winston-Salem to treat his life-threatening injuries.

RALEIGH — Wake County leaders want to make it more difficult to smoke in public.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners recently voted to expand the county’s tobacco-free ordinance to include public places.

“Tobacco kills,” said Sig Hutchinson, who chairs the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “And I believe we have a responsibility to our public to make it more difficult to smoke because what we know is that if you can make it more difficult to smoke, people will be more encouraged to stop smoking.”

Wake County already prohibits tobacco products in all county-owned property, including buildings, parks and vehicles.

This new rule would now include “an enclosed area to which the public is invited or in which the public is permitted.” Examples include grocery stores, banks, shopping centers and movie theaters.

Wake leaders did not say what the repercussions would be for those who violate the ordinance.

GASTON — Human remains were found by a hunter in a secluded part of Gaston County, authorities say.

The grisly discovery was made around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of two roads — a somewhat remote area in the northwest part of the county, between Cherryville and Lincolnton. The surrounding land is a mix of agricultural fields and single-family homes.

Investigators have not yet identified the remains.

For area's nonprofits out there, we want your wish list.

Email your nonprofit’s name, a one-sentence description, a wish list of 50 words or fewer — plus contact information and how people can donate. Send the information to people@greensboro.com with “wish list” in the subject field.

The deadline is Nov. 18.

— Staff and Wire Reports