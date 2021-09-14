Mikebriefs

Head here

MONROE — Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail quarantine requirements.

Against advice from Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact with someone who is sick. Union County Public Schools, under this change, says students must stay home only if they have tested positive or have clear COVID-19 symptoms.

Recently thousands of students in Union County were in quarantine after being possibly exposed at school. Those students are allowed to go back to school as long as they're not infected.

NAGS HEAD — Derelict boats are known to wash up on Outer Banks beaches, but visitors to Cape Hatteras were recently confronted by the gutted remains of an SUV.

The vehicle caught fire last Friday morning on a section of beach that is used by off-road vehicle enthusiasts, officials said.