Mikebriefs

MONROE — Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail quarantine requirements.
Against advice from Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact with someone who is sick. Union County Public Schools, under this change, says students must stay home only if they have tested positive or have clear COVID-19 symptoms.
Recently thousands of students in Union County were in quarantine after being possibly exposed at school. Those students are allowed to go back to school as long as they're not infected.
NAGS HEAD — Derelict boats are known to wash up on Outer Banks beaches, but visitors to Cape Hatteras were recently confronted by the gutted remains of an SUV.
The vehicle caught fire last Friday morning on a section of beach that is used by off-road vehicle enthusiasts, officials said.
Passengers were in the vehicle when it caught fire just south of Avon, but all escaped.
Photos shared by the National Park Service show the vehicle’s tires were mired several inches in sand when it became fully engulfed in flames.
The Avon Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, and the burned frame was towed away later in the day, officials said.
The cause was not explained, but park officials suggested the incident was connected to improper tire pressure. Lowering tire pressure in an off-road vehicle prevents the wheels spinning endlessly in the sand, experts say.
“Fortunately, passengers in this destroyed vehicle smelled smoke and quickly got out before sustaining serious injuries,” said David Hallac, the superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.
NEW BERN — A Pitt County man who threw a brick through a courthouse window during a protest related to George Floyd's death will go to prison for more than a year.
Alexander Pridgen of Greenville was sentenced to 15 months at a hearing Monday in federal court in New Bern.
Prosecutors say Pridgen participated in a May 2020 protest in Greenville related to the death of Floyd, a Black man whose killing at the hands of a Minnesota police officer prompted nationwide protests over racial injustice.