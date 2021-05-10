Mikebriefs

Head here
DURHAM — North Carolina officials are searching for a tool with radioactive materials that was stolen Thursday in Durham, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.
If mishandled or broken open, the gauge poses a potential health and safety risk, DHHS's Radiation Protection Section said in a news release. The tool was clearly marked as containing radioactive materials, which is uses to test conditions of materials during construction.
The theft was reported to the NC Radiation Protection Section and local law enforcement. DHHS did not said where the tool was stolen from.
The gauge has a stainless-steel handle coming out of its top with a radiation symbol on it, and the radioactive material is sealed in stainless-steel capsules.
It was in a Type A transportation container when it disappeared, according to the release. The yellow plastic case is marked with Radiation tri-foil (Radioactive — 7), USA DOT 7A, Type A Radioactive Material, and Cargo Aircraft Only labels.
FAYETTEVILLE — In new studies on wildlife, researchers have found evidence that exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, could harm an animal's immune system.
Alligators in the lower Cape Fear River had changes in their immune system that could indicate the development of autoimmune-like diseases in response to exposure to high-levels of the contaminants, according to information presented at a forum Tuesday related to the PFAS compound.
The PFAS family of chemicals has been used in products for decades. The compounds have been used to make cookware, food packaging, stain repellents and other products.
The PFAS group of chemicals includes GenX, which is manufactured by the Chemours company at its Bladen County plant. GenX has been connected to cancer and other diseases in animal studies, but it isn't known if the effect is the same on humans.
— Wire Reports