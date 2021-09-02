Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — General Assembly Republicans are redoubling their efforts to curb broad powers of North Carolina's governor during an extensive emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Senate committees voted Wednesday for an altered House measure that would require governors to get specific support from other elected leaders if they wish to extend an emergency that they have declared and take other certain actions.
GOP leaders have been critical of how Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper extended coronavirus emergency declarations and placed restrictions on businesses and schools without the “concurrence” of the Council of State.
The council is defined in the bill as the nine other elected executive branch leaders, including the lieutenant governor and attorney general. Current emergency management laws require council concurrence for some gubernatorial directives but not others.
Under the measure, which next goes to another Senate committee, a declared gubernatorial statewide emergency would last only seven days unless a majority of the council agrees with it — the new definition of “concurrence.” That vote count would have to be made public.
RALEIGH — North Carolina hospitals would be required to let a pastor or other clergy member visit a patient even during a declared emergency like a pandemic under legislation that received final General Assembly approval on Wednesday.
The bill, which got unanimous Senate approval almost four months after a House vote, would require the minister to comply with health screenings and other infection controls that don't interfere with religious beliefs. Hospitals could deny access to clergy members who didn't pass the screening.
The measure, which now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk, was named for Jeff Rieg of Washington, North Carolina, who died at a Greenville hospital in 2020. Rieg had been struck by a car, but COVID-19 visitation restrictions had prevented his family and pastors from seeing him. The hospital ultimately allowed the family and a pastor to visit Rieg before he died, the Washington Daily News reported. The bill surfaced after other families told a legislator about similar obstacles.
FAYETTEVILLE — North Carolina environmental regulators announced this week that a plant that for years discharged so-called “forever chemicals” into the air and water is not currently in compliance with its air permit.
In its letter to Chemours, the Department of Environmental Quality warned that it is preparing an enforcement action against the company's Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen County, which has been exceeding its GenX air pollution limits for much of 2021, The StarNews reported.