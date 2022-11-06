Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — A local woman drove around with a winning lottery ticket in her car for more than a month before she realized how much it was worth.

Tina Edwards, who lives in Greensboro, bought her Cash 5 ticket on the way to dinner with a co-worker in September. But it wasn’t until early November when she was at a gas station that she decided to check it.

That's when Edwards discovered she had won $653,599.

“I’ve been in complete shock for the last two days,” she said.

In fact, Edwards had no clue she was “riding around” with a winning ticket. She bought it at a Bestway and matched all five white balls in the Sept. 28 drawing to win the jackpot.

The customer service manager took home $464,121 after taxes and wants to take a family trip to Dubai.

LEXINGTON — Enough moonshine to stock the shelves of a country store was found by accident when deputies began searching a home in a secluded part of Davidson County.

They were looking for a stolen Hyundai. Instead, deputies reported the motherlode of contraband: more than 200 jars of home-brewed liquor, three stolen guns, methamphetamine, marijuana and $2,200 in cash.

A 53-year-old suspect is charged with the crimes.

Investigators didn't say if the moonshine was brewed at the home, which is at the end of a rural road near Lexington.

CHARLOTTE — A doctor in North Carolina's largest city is predicting a severe flu season this winter after the number of cases across the state skyrocketed in October.

“This is going to be a big flu season according to how the cases look in North Carolina,” said Dr. Usha Balmuri, a family medicine physician for Atrium Health.

There were 2,748 flu cases reported by hospitals in North Carolina during the week of Oct. 29 — nearly three times as many as the previous week, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

By comparison, there were roughly 615 hospitalizations reported during October 2019.

Flu season is projected to be more severe this year compared to previous years, Balmuri said, adding that a more contagious strain of the virus is already spreading throughout Southern states.

Last week, North Carolina experienced its first pediatric flu death of the season. Also, state health officials are reporting five adult flu-related deaths so far this year.

— Wire Reports