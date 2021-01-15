Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO – The city is cutting some of its operating hours beginning Tuesday in response to the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases across Guilford County.

City Manager David Parrish said residents will not notice any changes in services, but they are encouraged to avoid visiting city offices that require indoor interaction.

Hours for most city offices and facilities will be limited to Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RALEIGH — Animal rights advocates said breeders in North Carolina have shipped more than 1,000 live roosters to Guam, charging as much as $2,000 for each bird in the island’s cockfighting trade.

The groups on Thursday sent letters to U.S. attorneys in North Carolina, urging an investigation into animal cruelty across the state.

“North Carolina has been the Eastern hotbed of cockfighting,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “We don’t relish the idea of people going to prison for these activities. We want them to stop.”