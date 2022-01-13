Mikebriefs

LEWISVILLE — A man is charged with multiple hunting offenses after an accident last week in which a woman was shot in the chest with an arrow as he was handing her a bow, authorities said.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says Noah Foster Herrin, 19, and Kaitlin Marie Jones, 18, were coming down from a tree stand on a tract of land near Lewisville on Friday when Herrin handed a crossbow loaded with an arrow to Jones.

During the transfer, the arrow was released and struck Jones in the chest, the report said. She remains hospitalized.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office ruled the shooting accidental and said it will file no charges related to the shooting.

Herrin is charged with hunting deer after the season was closed. He is also charged with four other hunting offenses based on prior activities, including hunting without a license and hunting big game without a license.​