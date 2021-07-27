Mikebriefs

The photos racked up 2,000 comments and reactions on a Facebook page within three hours. Some suggested the fins might belong to other sea life.

CHARLOTTE — As James Engle paddled his kayak up Paw Creek Cove on an early-morning fishing trip last Saturday, he noticed a strange smell coming from the water. It often smells a little odd near the sewage lift station nearby, so he kept going.

Then he noticed fish behaving strangely. They were bobbing their heads to the surface, sucking in air and a few were flopping onto the banks of the creek.

“At that point, I decided to head back,” Engle said.

The day before, and unbeknownst to Engle, almost 850,000 gallons of raw sewage had spilled into the Catawba River in western Mecklenburg County. The spill began while a private construction company hired by Charlotte Water was installing a sewer line.