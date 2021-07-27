Mikebriefs

Head here
OCRACOKE — North Carolina transportation officials say successful drone flights have them hopeful that it may soon get easier to deliver vital supplies to this remote Outer Banks island during bad weather.
The N.C. Department of Transportation and U.S.-based drone logistics company Volansi completed two successful trial flights of a delivery drone from a ferry dock in Hatteras to Ocracoke Island, officials said.
“Today, Ocracoke Island is accessible only by plane or by boat," Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette said in a statement. "What we’re working on here is an entirely new, third method of serving the needs of Ocracoke’s people.”
The tests conducted late last week involved an eight-mile round-trip flight averaging 18 minutes in flight time. The first delivered a small survival kit, blankets and a chocolate muffin, while the second delivered bottles of water.
OAK ISLAND — The appearance of large dorsal fins sticking out of the ocean has rattled nerves and prompted an alert from the town’s water rescue team.
It is assumed the fins were attached to sharks prowling a bit too close to the beach.
The photos racked up 2,000 comments and reactions on a Facebook page within three hours. Some suggested the fins might belong to other sea life.
Others questioned why sharks should cause alarm since the ocean is their home. Great white sharks, bull sharks and sand tiger sharks rarely get close enough to interact with swimmers.
CHARLOTTE — As James Engle paddled his kayak up Paw Creek Cove on an early-morning fishing trip last Saturday, he noticed a strange smell coming from the water. It often smells a little odd near the sewage lift station nearby, so he kept going.
Then he noticed fish behaving strangely. They were bobbing their heads to the surface, sucking in air and a few were flopping onto the banks of the creek.
“At that point, I decided to head back,” Engle said.
The day before, and unbeknownst to Engle, almost 850,000 gallons of raw sewage had spilled into the Catawba River in western Mecklenburg County. The spill began while a private construction company hired by Charlotte Water was installing a sewer line.
A county official said the construction company didn’t notify authorities about the spill until the next day.