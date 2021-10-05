Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — A North Carolina school board has passed a policy preventing critical race theory in its classrooms after county commissioners threatened to withhold millions in funding.

The Johnston County school board unanimously approved an updated policy on how history and racism will be taught. Under the new policy, teachers could be disciplined or fired if they teach that American historical figures weren’t heroes, undermine the U.S. Constitution in lessons or describe racism as a permanent part of American life.

The all-Republican Johnston County Board of Commissioners was withholding $7.9 million until the school board passed such a policy.

April Lee, president of the Johnston County Association of Educators, said the school system is “selling our souls to the devil for $7.9 million.” She added that the new policy is "basically extortion.”

CURRITUCK — A Virginia woman is accused of stealing an SUV with five children inside after a driver had stopped to help her following a crash.