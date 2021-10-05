Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — A North Carolina school board has passed a policy preventing critical race theory in its classrooms after county commissioners threatened to withhold millions in funding.
The Johnston County school board unanimously approved an updated policy on how history and racism will be taught. Under the new policy, teachers could be disciplined or fired if they teach that American historical figures weren’t heroes, undermine the U.S. Constitution in lessons or describe racism as a permanent part of American life.
The all-Republican Johnston County Board of Commissioners was withholding $7.9 million until the school board passed such a policy.
April Lee, president of the Johnston County Association of Educators, said the school system is “selling our souls to the devil for $7.9 million.” She added that the new policy is "basically extortion.”
Head here
Head here
CURRITUCK — A Virginia woman is accused of stealing an SUV with five children inside after a driver had stopped to help her following a crash.
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said that the SUV driver stopped and got out to help her after witnessing the crash on U.S. Highway 158 in Grandy on Sunday. That's when the Virginia woman got out of her car, jumped into the SUV and drove off with the children, authorities said.
Deputies chased the SUV down Caratoke Highway to a convenience store, where they apprehended the Virginia woman after she got out of the vehicle and ran.
The children were described as “extremely shaken but not harmed," according to authorities.
Head here
Head here
CHAPEL HILL — John Sanders, an expert on North Carolina government and higher education who helped revise the state constitution into its current form, has died at age 94.
Sanders died Sept. 22 in Chapel Hill, according to the UNC School of Government, which he led for 24 years. A cause of death was unknown.
A Johnston County native who received bachelor's and law degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill, Sanders joined the faculty of the then-Institute of Government in 1956. He was named director first in the early 1960s and again in the late 1970s.
Sanders was a staff member for the North Carolina Constitutional Commission that led to revisions to what became the 1971 constitution. He also led staff work on a panel that helped establish the statewide community college system.
— Wire Reports