Mikebriefs

An unconscious shooting victim sitting in a vehicle accidentally hit the gas pedal — dragging an officer down the road before crashing in North Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 13, police say.
Officers responded to a 911 call about a "shooting with injury" around 9:30 a.m. in Rocky Mount, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department. They arrived at the intersection of Berkshire Road and Sutton Road to find an "unconscious male" with a head injury sitting in the driver's seat of a stopped vehicle.
An officer went to help the victim, who police say "incoherently accelerated."
The officer's arm was trapped in the vehicle, and he was dragged about 15 feet before the vehicle crashed into a firetruck, according to police.
He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No other first-responders were injured.
The 32-year-old shooting victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.
"A preliminary investigation has determined this to be a domestic-related incident," police said. "All parties involved are known to each other. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived. The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the events that led to the shooting."
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Three people have been arrested after an investigation which determined they were trafficking a teenage girl for sex, authorities said.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it joined Homeland Security Investigations in an operation in the area of Concord Mills. The agencies used an escort service website to find potential underage victims of human sex trafficking, according to the news release.
The sheriff's office said detectives found the minor in the company of three adults who were not related to her. It was determined the three were using the 15-year-old girl to profit from sexual acts, the news release said.
Charges were filed against Erica Cheeks, 34; Walter Ardrey, 40; and Keith Henderson, 32, the sheriff's office said. All three are from Charlotte, and they are placed in the Cabarrus County jail under $750,000 secured bond apiece.
Police are warning beachgoers that a gun or guns could wash ashore on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, officers responded to a call about a deceased male "who appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot that occurred near the shore break," near the Atlantic Street beach access, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department wrote on Facebook.
The weapon, believed to be a "long gun/hunting rifle," is missing and "most likely washed into the ocean from wave action," according to police.
Police said they also found an empty handgun holster in the person's car and that the handgun could have been washed away, too.
"Tidal action this morning is pushing south," police said Feb. 12. "If the weapon(s) washes back up on shore, it may be well south of Atlantic Street, but we are asking all beachgoers to keep their eyes open. Anyone finding any guns is urged to call 911 and have an officer recover them."