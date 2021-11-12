Mikebriefs

"We want the murals to be small enough so people can take pictures with them," said Kyle Holbrook, a Miami-based artist. "Then they're spreading the message."

Holbrook, 43, is painting peace signs in every state as part of a Peace Tour for Gun Violence Awareness. This week, he unveiled his contribution in Raleigh on the wall of a building on South West Street.

Holbrook, who painted a similar piece in Winston-Salem, wants to highlight that violence is a national epidemic.

Head here

Head here

DILLON, S.C. — South Carolina troopers are looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer that struck and killed a tow truck operator from Robeson County.

Steven Bullard was hit near mile marker 195 on Interstate 95 in Dillon County as he was loading a vehicle onto his tow truck around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the 18-wheeler did not stop, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Steven Bullard, 48, enjoyed helping people and Namon Bullard said anyone who has information about his brother's death can pay back that kindness by helping the family.

“He was no better than a deer. Or he was no better than a dog beside the road. And at this point, we just want that closure, because it would bring peace knowing that somebody has taken responsibility,” Namon Bullard said.