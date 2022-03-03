Mikebriefs

Head here

HIGH POINT — Authorities say a 21-year-old man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night died at a local hospital — the city's fifth homicide of the year.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responding to the 200 block of Northpoint Avenue found LaQualius T. Little of High Point outside, at the rear of some apartments, suffering from the gunshot wounds.

Little was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. While in surgery, he died as a result of his injuries.

It's unknown what led to the shooting.

RALEIGH — For a third time, the Wake County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they said was impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to the sheriff's office, an off-duty deputy was traveling east on U.S. Highway 70 in Garner when he saw a Dodge Charger with active blue lights. The deputy called the sighting and a description of the car in to dispatchers.