Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
HIGH POINT — Authorities say a 21-year-old man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night died at a local hospital — the city's fifth homicide of the year.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers responding to the 200 block of Northpoint Avenue found LaQualius T. Little of High Point outside, at the rear of some apartments, suffering from the gunshot wounds.
Little was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. While in surgery, he died as a result of his injuries.
It's unknown what led to the shooting.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — For a third time, the Wake County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they said was impersonating a law enforcement officer.
According to the sheriff's office, an off-duty deputy was traveling east on U.S. Highway 70 in Garner when he saw a Dodge Charger with active blue lights. The deputy called the sighting and a description of the car in to dispatchers.
Investigators determined that the vehicle belonged to a man who has been arrested twice for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the last five years. An inspection of the vehicle found several lights and a lightbar which could be mistaken for a patrol car, according to the sheriff's office.
Once again, authorities charged Devin Alexander Stenulis with impersonation of a law enforcement officer. He was arrested on Tuesday and jailed on a $25,000 bond.
Head here
Head here
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park and its nonprofit science research partner, Discover Life in America, need the public's help with their "Smokies Most Wanted" program. The initiative allows visitors to help preserve park species by recording sightings on their smartphones using the iNaturalist app.
"Smokies Most Wanted" encourages nature enthusiasts to document any organism they encounter while exploring the vast area of forests and flowers. Discover Life in America uses the data to record new park species, detect invasive organisms and learn more about understudied or rare life.
Smokies Most Wanted is an extension of the All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory, the nonprofit's ongoing project to catalog all life in the Smokies, which is the country's most visited park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park encompasses parts of North Carolina and Tennessee and is roughly 520,000 acres — one of the largest protected areas in the country.
— Staff and Wire Reports