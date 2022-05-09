Mikebriefs

Head here

HIGH POINT — After a $32 million donation from the Rick and Angie Workman Foundation, High Point University announced Monday that its new dental school will be named the Workman School of Dental Medicine.

The new program is expected to enroll its first class in fall 2023. At full capacity, the program will bring 240 new students to campus. It will be the only private dental school in North Carolina.

Dr. Rick Workman is HPU’s Dental Innovator in Residence and the founder of Heartland Dental.

“We are blessed by the generous donations from people like Dr. Rick Workman and his wife,” HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein said in a statement. “This is what keeps our community and HPU family growing. Our growth is on merit and by design, and we appreciate the faithful courage from the entire HPU family as we expand our academic schools and campus.”

The donation is part of a record-breaking $100 million investment from three separate families, which was announced at a press conference in March about the expanding academic programs on campus.

The dental school will be housed in a new 80,000-square-foot building on HPU’s Innovation Corridor.

GREENSBORO — An employee at a local Procter & Gamble facility died in a workplace accident on Friday, the N.C. Department of Labor confirmed Monday.

Preliminary information indicates that the employee "was struck by some sort of equipment and was then caught between/crushed between equipment," according to an email from a spokeswoman for the state Labor Department.

The accident occurred at the Procter & Gamble facility at 6200 Bryan Park Drive, N.C. Department of Labor Spokeswoman Erin Wilson said. An investigation by the department's Occupational Safety and Health Division into the death is likely to take several months to close, she added.

Procter & Gamble did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment sent late Monday afternoon.

ASHEBORO — A child was shot when a gun went off during a turkey hunting trip with his grandpa, North Carolina officials said.

The grandfather reportedly was loading items in the car when he closed a door and heard gunfire on Saturday, May 7. That’s when he noticed the boy had been accidentally shot, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

“The grandfather did not have cellular reception in the area, so he drove until obtained reception with 911, followed their instructions and met an ambulance,” officials wrote in a news release.

The grandson was picked up near U.S. Highway 220 Business and Dawson Miller Road in Asheboro, roughly 70 miles west of Raleigh. He was taken to a hospital and later flown to another medical facility, officials said.

The boy is recovering in the hospital after the shooting, which was reported after he and his grandfather hunted for turkeys.

As their hunting trip ended, deputies said the child “had entered the front passenger area of the vehicle and the grandfather was loading the remaining items into the rear of the vehicle.” The grandfather was closing a car door when the child was struck, according to Randolph County officials.

“All evidence collected was consistent with the reported incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The incident has been deemed accidental. No charges will be filed.”

— Staff and Wire Reports