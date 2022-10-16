Mikebriefs

Raleigh police arrested a man Friday who crashed into police cars after attempting to escape arrest for several other charges.

Police found Joshua Ray Bibey, 27, in a Garner Chipotle after an automated license plate reader in the parking lot identified his plate as stolen, Fox 8 reported.

While police tried to arrest him, Bibey backed his car into two Raleigh police cars, a press release from the department said. The patrol cars were damaged but no officers were injured.

Bibey led police on a chase through Garner and Raleigh, Fox reported, which ultimately ended when he hit a chain-link fence, allowing police to take him into custody.

Bibey was wanted on numerous warrants from multiple jurisdictions, the report said. He faces dozens of charges including four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and two hit and run counts, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

The Raleigh resident made news earlier this year after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 40 while allegedly under the influence, setting off a high speed chase. A highway patrol trooper blocked Bibey’s path with his car in order to stop him.​​​​

RALEIGH — Troopers will be looking for drivers not stopping for school buses this week as part of Operation Stop Arm.

The State Highway Patrol will be "aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations in and around school zones and school bus stops" Monday through Friday next week, the patrol said in a news release.

The increased focus is in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week.

About 14,100 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily, the patrol said. Those buses are transporting nearly 795,000 students on average to and from school daily.

Passing a stopped school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which could lead to points on the driver's license and fines up to $500. However, if a driver passes a stopped school bus and hits or kills someone, the charge becomes a felony.

A similar operation conducted by Greensboro police for the first week of school this year netted 203 citations for violations ranging from speeding to not stopping for a school bus. Officers also made 14 criminal arrests and issued 27 warnings.