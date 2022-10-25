Mikebriefs

Head here

WESTFIELD — The body of a Virginia woman who went missing four years ago has been discovered under the floors of “a preexisting structure” in a rural part of the state.

Sarah Ashley Hill “had not been seen or heard from since June 2018,” according to a joint statement released by sheriff’s offices in Stokes and Surry counties.

A cause of death has not been revealed and no arrest was announced.

Hill’s body was recently found while detectives were searching property in Westfield, an unincorporated community near the Virginia state line.

The home apparently had been vacant for some time when the remains were discovered.

An autopsy confirmed the remains were those of Hill, officials said. Hill was 33 when she vanished in June 2018 from Mount Airy.

Detectives did not reveal what led them to the Westfield site, but it is the latest in a series of property searches conducted in the case.

LAURINBURG — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in Scotland County, creating 440 jobs in an area with one of the state’s highest jobless rates.

SO-PAK-CO’s $85 million investment in a new processing and packing operation in Laurinburg will include a variety of personnel with an average salary of more than $45,000.

Scotland County’s 7.7% unemployment rate for August was the second highest among North Carolina's 100 counties.

SO-PAK-CO could receive $4.6 million in payments from the state over 12 years if it meets investment and job-creation thresholds.

