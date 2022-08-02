Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — A 20-year-old man involved in a car crash early Sunday has died from his injuries, according to police.

Ryan Elyes Shaw of Greensboro was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara east on West Wendover Avenue around 12:52 a.m. when it went off the road and struck several trees. Shaw was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Excessive speed is considered to have been a factor in the crash.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County public health officials are offering free at-home kits to test for COVID-19 as the highly contagious respiratory illness continues to spread.

The county’s first "Community Access Point" program will make the free, at-home tests available for residents at various locations around the county.

“We want to encourage all community members to take ownership of our county’s health and safety by ensuring that they have the appropriate tools and education to do so," Dr. Iulia Vann, the county's health director, said in a news release.

The test kits are limited to four per person and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Newly reported cases of the coronavirus across the state were at their highest total since February of this year, according to a recent report by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

CRESWELL — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a Washington County highway Monday — the second such instance this summer.

The pilot was heading from Dare County to Plymouth when he experienced an unexplained loss of power and set his Piper Turbo Arrow down without landing gear, as it skidded across Highway 64 west of the small town of Creswell.

Lt. Charles Arnold said the pilot was “the calmest I’ve ever seen” after such an emergency. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate.

CHARLOTTE — A spate of infections has Mecklenburg County being categorized as "high" risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mecklenburg joins several neighboring counties like Rowan, Cabarrus and Gaston, which were classified as high risk last week.

The color-coded risk factor is determined by the total number of new infections, number of hospital beds in use and total hospitalizations, according to the CDC.​

— Staff and Wire Reports