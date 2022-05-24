Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

WINSTON-SALEM — A woman over the weekend left her 3-year-old child inside a running vehicle while she went inside a convenience store. When she came out, both were gone.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Winston-Salem police issued a broadcast asking residents to be on the lookout for a 2004 Toyota Highlander. About 45 minutes later, officers received a report of a child abandoned in a car seat in Thomasville.

Around 11 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Henry Oneal. Oneal, 49, resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy, police say.

The mother was reunited with her child, who was unharmed.​

Head here

Head here

HATTERAS — Ferry service along the North Carolina coast is experiencing interruptions, state officials said.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Hatteras routes have been among those affected. Last Thursday, three ferries on the Pamlico Sound routes and one on the Hatteras route were out of service due to mechanical issues.

In addition, COVID-19 cases are on the rise locally and have impacted recent departure schedules on the Hatteras route. NCDOT said that while nearly all crew members infected have returned to work, future cases can't be predicted and could lead to other interruptions.

Bad weather and an accumulation of sand created major delays on the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry operation over the past few months. The Ocracoke Express passenger-only ferry began its season this week and should ease some of the long waits for visitors heading to and from Ocracoke Island.

Head here

Head here

WILMINGTON — Christina Brier described music as something stable in her life. No matter what was going on as a child, she could always turn to her harp and find comfort in it.

Now, Brier and childhood friend Linda Estep are trying to spread the same comfort and joy to children in Wilmington through a new program.

Brier and Estep opened the Brooklyn Arts Music Academy in Wilmington about four years ago. Through that, they started the Music is Life program, bringing free music classes to 280 preschool students.

“So many kids in our community have experienced a lot of adverse childhood experiences,” Brier said. “While we can’t fix all of those things, we can come into the school day and bring this joy and safety and security for them.”

— Wire Reports