Mikebriefs

HIGH POINT — High Point University’s Stout School of Education is expected to receive more than $20 million in grant money during the next five years.

HPU is one of only six universities in the nation and the only one in North Carolina to be awarded a Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) grant, the school announced in a news release.

The nearly $10.4 million grant doubles the nearly $10 million grant recently awarded to HPU by the U.S. Department of Education to fund graduate programs for teachers and principals.

The SEED grant is in addition to the recent Teacher Quality Partnership grant, which set the record for the largest competitive grant ever awarded to HPU, according to Amy Holcombe, dean of the Stout School of Education.

HPU will use its SEED grant to fund an Executive Education Program for senior level leaders in 18 partner school districts, Holcombe said. The graduate-level programming can be used toward a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership.