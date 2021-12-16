Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

LINCOLNTON — Steve Grinnell kept sounding his air horn, but the distraught woman kept walking into traffic.

“I knew I had to do something,” said Grinnell with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. “She kept her head down and kept walking.”

Grinnell was dispatched to check on the woman after a 911 caller reported her walking down an exit ramp to the edge of busy southbound U.S. 321 on Monday afternoon.

When the sergeant arrived, he saw the woman walking northbound in the southbound lane just off the travel lane. She then walked straight from the shoulder into the travel lane.

The woman ignored him when he activated his blue lights about 500 feet ahead of her and sounded his horn.

He momentarily tried to block traffic with his patrol car, but the oncoming cars were approaching too fast.

So he pulled onto the shoulder to the right of the woman, jumped from his car, grabbed her by her jacket and pulled her to safety just as an oncoming car was about to hit them.