Mikebriefs

LINCOLNTON — Steve Grinnell kept sounding his air horn, but the distraught woman kept walking into traffic.
“I knew I had to do something,” said Grinnell with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. “She kept her head down and kept walking.”
Grinnell was dispatched to check on the woman after a 911 caller reported her walking down an exit ramp to the edge of busy southbound U.S. 321 on Monday afternoon.
When the sergeant arrived, he saw the woman walking northbound in the southbound lane just off the travel lane. She then walked straight from the shoulder into the travel lane.
The woman ignored him when he activated his blue lights about 500 feet ahead of her and sounded his horn.
He momentarily tried to block traffic with his patrol car, but the oncoming cars were approaching too fast.
So he pulled onto the shoulder to the right of the woman, jumped from his car, grabbed her by her jacket and pulled her to safety just as an oncoming car was about to hit them.
“‘Please, please, just let me do it,’” Grinnell said the woman told him.
He drove the woman, in her 50s, to a church parking lot and stayed with her until emergency personnel arrived.
“I just hope she gets the mental health care she needs,” Grinnell said.
DURHAM — Six young people found shot in a stolen SUV early Monday ranged in age from 12 to 19, Durham police said.
Officers called to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday found a Hyundai Santa Fe crashed into a utility pole and six shooting victims, including 19-year-old Isaiah Carrington and a 15-year-old girl who died on the scene, police said.
Three girls — aged 12, 13 and 17 — and a 13-year-old boy were taken to a hospital. One of them remains in critical condition, police said.
A 15-year-old boy in the vehicle wasn't injured.
The SUV where the shooting victims were found was reported stolen in Durham on Sunday, police said.
CREEDMOOR — A Granville County man said he'll treat his family to Christmas dinner after winning a top lottery prize.
Herman Hester, a warehouse worker from Creedmoor, bought a $5 "Bonus Bucks" scratch-off lottery ticket from a convenience store.
He scratched the ticket in his truck — and realized he won $200,000.
"Then I took it inside to show the woman at the register," Hester said. "She said I needed to come to Raleigh."
— Wire Reports