Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — The city is looking for the next great book to share as a community.

The Greensboro Public Library, which spearheads events for its annual One City, One Book event, is seeking nominations for the fall 2023 book. The deadline for nominations is today.

Every other year, a book is selected that the community can read and learn from together. The program is a collaboration between the library and many community groups. However, it's not just about reading the book. There are programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings and more to engage everyone around the themes of the chosen work.

Suggested books should include themes that "can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect us all," the library said in a news release. They also should be adaptable as a theatrical, musical, or other performance event. And the book should, ideally, be suitable for all ages.

The most recent three books were “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly (2017), “Born A Crime” by Trevor Noah (2019) and “There There” by Tommy Orange (2021).

Suggestions for the 2023 One City, One Book title can be sent to Beth Sheffield, Greensboro Public Library’s adult programming coordinator, at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov.​

Head here

Head here

ROCKINGHAM — Election signs are cropping up in advance of the November election, but one candidate has been struggling to locate her signs after a misunderstanding of a North Carolina general statute.

Hamlet city council member and candidate for the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Abbie Covington began placing her election signs on Sept. 3 around Richmond County.

A complaint regarding Covington's signs was filed with the Board of Elections on Monday, Sept. 5, according to County Manager Bryan Land.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, a phone call from the Board of Elections Director Shannon Hearne alerted Covington that her signage violated NC General Statute 136-32(b), which states that political signs are only permitted 30 days before the beginning date of one-stop early voting, which begins on Oct. 20.

Covington stated that as soon as she learned of her error, she told Hearne that she would begin to recover her signs on Saturday, Sept. 10, the first opportunity she would be able to do so after returning from the beach.

"They were wrongfully placed, I own that," Covington said.​

Head here

Head here

A recent study shows North Carolina is among the states most impacted by natural disasters.

According to a WalletHub report, the state ranks eighth nationally in damages from weather-related events dating back to 1980.

Data compiled by the personal finance site showed that North Carolina has lost an estimated $100 billion — the result of 40 severe storms and 27 tropical cyclones over roughly 40 years.

Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm that first made landfall five years ago in Texas before shifting east, caused nearly $150 billion in damages. It was the costliest disaster to hit North Carolina.

Data also revealed that the next three most expensive natural disasters — Hurricanes Sandy, Ida and Irma — all happened within the last decade, garnering $220 billion in damages.

North Carolina also withered under a 1980 heat wave that caused $37.7 billion in agricultural losses.​

— Staff and Wire Reports