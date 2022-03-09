Mikebriefs

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the parent arrived at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and got into a fight with the officer.

It's unknown what led to the altercation, but the assault was witnessed by staff members and students.

After the incident, the woman left the school and a sheriff's deputy tried to stop her. A chase ensued.

The woman eventually stopped on a street and was taken into custody without further incident.

Head here

Head here

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal regulators fined a North Carolina electrical contractor more than $40,000 following the deaths of two young apprentices who were electrocuted while repairing downed utility lines after a storm in Alabama last year.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the penalties Tuesday against Pike Electric of Mount Airy.

The company, with 10,000 employees, was repairing electrical lines in the community of Adger when the workers were killed in late August 2021.