Mikebriefs

WASHINGTON — A former bookkeeper for a Craven County sewer district has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly half a million dollars over a seven-year period from her employer.
Debra Conway, 57, of New Bern pleaded guilty on Monday to six felony counts of embezzlement. She was sentenced to between five and seven years in prison followed by five years of probation. Conway also must pay $543,000 in restitution.
An auditor discovered money was being withdrawn from certain accounts of the Bay River Metropolitan Sewer District in excess of what the books showed.
Between 2013 and 2020, records from the payroll company showed multiple unauthorized deposits were made from the company into a bank account in Conway’s name for more than $289,000. According to authorities, Conway secured a gas card and made over $12,000 in unauthorized purchases. She also made unauthorized payments totaling almost $70,000 into her retirement account.
WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities have charged a woman with assaulting a Forsyth County school resource officer.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the parent arrived at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and got into a fight with the officer.
It's unknown what led to the altercation, but the assault was witnessed by staff members and students.
After the incident, the woman left the school and a sheriff's deputy tried to stop her. A chase ensued.
The woman eventually stopped on a street and was taken into custody without further incident.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal regulators fined a North Carolina electrical contractor more than $40,000 following the deaths of two young apprentices who were electrocuted while repairing downed utility lines after a storm in Alabama last year.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the penalties Tuesday against Pike Electric of Mount Airy.
The company, with 10,000 employees, was repairing electrical lines in the community of Adger when the workers were killed in late August 2021.
Investigators determined the company allowed the two workers, both 19, repair a 7,200-volt distribution line without taking all the proper safety steps and without sufficient training.