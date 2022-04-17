 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mikebriefs

  • 0

A woman wielding a “large knife” climbed through a Taco Bell drive-thru and stole cash in North Carolina, police said.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the restaurant on Akron Drive in Winston-Salem just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators discovered that a woman in her 40s had climbed through the drive-thru window while “swinging a knife” and taken a cash drawer with “an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

The woman then fled the area in a brown SUV that was waiting outside, police said.

No workers were hurt during the incident, according to police.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

President Biden will visit Greensboro Thursday. Here's what we know so far.

President Biden will visit Greensboro Thursday. Here's what we know so far.

The White House announced on Friday that Biden would be in Greensboro sometime Thursday to talk about his "Building A Better America" plan. The White House said he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and create more jobs.

Two injured in shooting near Greensboro nightspot

Two injured in shooting near Greensboro nightspot

A Wednesday night shooting did not take place inside The Blind Tiger, but in the far back parking lot of the Greensboro live music club, its general manager said Thursday. Two people were injured, police said.

Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Two men armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of cash late Wednesday night from the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 803 W. Florida St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert