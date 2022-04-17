Mikebriefs

A woman wielding a “large knife” climbed through a Taco Bell drive-thru and stole cash in North Carolina, police said.
Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the restaurant on Akron Drive in Winston-Salem just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release.
Investigators discovered that a woman in her 40s had climbed through the drive-thru window while “swinging a knife” and taken a cash drawer with “an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.
The woman then fled the area in a brown SUV that was waiting outside, police said.
No workers were hurt during the incident, according to police.