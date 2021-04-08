Local news in brief

Jackson raises $1.3M for race

RALEIGH — North Carolina Democratic senate candidate Jeff Jackson raised nearly $1.3 million since entering the U.S. Senate race in January, his campaign announced.

The campaign said it received contributions through the end of March from more than 14,000 people, including North Carolina residents in all but one county.

Jackson is looking to fill an open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. The Charlotte-area state senator plans to publicly release his first quarterly campaign finance report of the 2022 election cycle on April 15, the final day of the Federal Election Commission’s deadline.

The median donation was $25, according to a campaign spokesman.

Jackson’s campaign announced 86% of the more than 20,000 contributions received were under $100.

Goat ‘arrested’ for break-in

GREENVILLE — Police in Pitt County say they’ve “arrested” a goat after they got a call reporting an attempted break-in.

The Animal Protective Services unit of the Greenville Police Department said that officers arrived to find the goat hanging out around the windows of the house.