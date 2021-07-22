Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — Police are asking the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl reported missing since late Wednesday night.
Achazia Halima Donaldson is described in a news release as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen in the 1700 block of Hidden Forest Drive wearing a black and brown headband with twists in her hair and white yoga pants with a dark paisley pattern, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
She was heading toward Southern Webbing Mill Road, according to information from The N.C. Center for Missing Persons, which issued a Silver Alert. The alert said Donaldson suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments.
RALEIGH — Legislation to legalize marijuana for medical use in North Carolina advanced through another Senate panel on Wednesday.
Members of the Senate Finance Committee, which voted for the legislation, narrowed their review to fees and revenues collected in the measure.
They include charging cannabis customers to get special ID cards. The state's 10 pot suppliers also must obtain licenses and send a portion of monthly revenues to state coffers.
An amendment approved by the committee made clear that the program would be self-supporting and not need other state revenues to operate.
The bill, which cleared a judiciary committee last month, would allow patients who have one of several “debilitating medical conditions” like cancer, epilepsy or HIV to purchase and use marijuana products. The producers, licensed by a new state commission, could open four stores each.
RALEIGH — Colleagues of the late North Carolina Rep. Melanie Wade Goodwin remembered her Wednesday as a trailblazer for women in public service who accomplished much during a life cut short by cancer.
The House and Senate approved a resolution remembering Goodwin, who died last September at age 50. She had been diagnosed 11 years earlier.
Goodwin served in the state House from 2005 through 2010, representing Richmond County and part of Montgomery County. She also made state history by becoming the first lawmaker to give birth while holding office in 2008.
“Melanie paved the way for so many people,” said Rep. Becky Carney, a Mecklenburg County Democrat. “But for women who wanted to serve in office, she proved and showed that there were no barriers that a woman can’t conquer in order to be a public servant.”