Mikebriefs

An amendment approved by the committee made clear that the program would be self-supporting and not need other state revenues to operate.

The bill, which cleared a judiciary committee last month, would allow patients who have one of several “debilitating medical conditions” like cancer, epilepsy or HIV to purchase and use marijuana products. The producers, licensed by a new state commission, could open four stores each.

RALEIGH — Colleagues of the late North Carolina Rep. Melanie Wade Goodwin remembered her Wednesday as a trailblazer for women in public service who accomplished much during a life cut short by cancer.

The House and Senate approved a resolution remembering Goodwin, who died last September at age 50. She had been diagnosed 11 years earlier.

Goodwin served in the state House from 2005 through 2010, representing Richmond County and part of Montgomery County. She also made state history by becoming the first lawmaker to give birth while holding office in 2008.