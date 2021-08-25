Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Vacationers were reluctant to fly last summer as the effects of COVID-19 business shutdowns rippled through the travel industry.

But Piedmont Triad International Airport said this week that its airline passenger traffic nearly tripled in July compared with July a year ago.

Still, the numbers aren’t where they were in 2019.

In numbers posted on the airport’s website, PTI said that 68,398 people flew from the airport in July.

In July a year ago, during the height of the pandemic, only 23,426 people flew out of PTI.

Before the pandemic, however, more than 93,000 people flew from PTI during what is normally the peak of the vacation travel season.

Overall, this year’s numbers are strong compared with 2020 year-to-date.

