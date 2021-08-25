Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
GREENSBORO — Vacationers were reluctant to fly last summer as the effects of COVID-19 business shutdowns rippled through the travel industry.
But Piedmont Triad International Airport said this week that its airline passenger traffic nearly tripled in July compared with July a year ago.
Still, the numbers aren’t where they were in 2019.
In numbers posted on the airport’s website, PTI said that 68,398 people flew from the airport in July.
In July a year ago, during the height of the pandemic, only 23,426 people flew out of PTI.
Before the pandemic, however, more than 93,000 people flew from PTI during what is normally the peak of the vacation travel season.
Overall, this year’s numbers are strong compared with 2020 year-to-date.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — A transgender teenager from North Carolina was ordered to undergo a strip-search at an airport after she registered a “false positive” at a security checkpoint, according to a lawsuit filed by her mother.
Jamii Erway was 15 in 2019 when when she passed through security with a valid boarding pass at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the lawsuit said. But when she triggered an alert, a Transportation Security Administration screener told her she would have to have her genitals inspected in a private room, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported, citing the suit.
On its website, the TSA advises transgender passengers that a security officer will press a button designating male or female “based on how you present yourself.”
The lawsuit said TSA told Jamii she couldn't leave until she submitted to a search, which is in violation of TSA policy, the Fourth Amendment, and state law rights of Jamii, "and the boundaries of civil and decent society.”
The search request and subsequent police presence triggered Erway’s “panic, anxiety, fear, racing heart, shortness of breath,” according to the lawsuit.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation on Monday that would slightly rework the state panel that recommends whether charter schools can open or should be shuttered.
Currently two of the 11 voting members of the Charter Schools Advisory Board are chosen by the State Board of Education. The governor picks nearly all voting positions on the State Board of Education.
The bill would have given the education board just one spot to fill, while the superintendent of public instruction or her designate would receive another voting position. Currently the superintendent or her designate is a nonvoting member to the advisory board, which also recommends rules on how charter schools should operate or be monitored.