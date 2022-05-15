Mikebriefs

A recent campaign mailer from school board member Jennifer De La Jara, who is running for an at-large seat on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, appears to insinuate she has a big endorsement in the Democratic primary: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

The mailer features a photo of De La Jara and Cooper, accompanied by the quote, “We need bold leaders for the challenges we face and a strong voice for the people, not special interests.”

The mailer does not say who the quote is attributed to.

Cooper has not, in fact, endorsed De La Jara. “The Governor has made no endorsement in the Mecklenburg County Commissioner’s race. Any representation of an endorsement is unauthorized and false,” Morgan Jackson, a campaign spokesperson for Cooper, told the Editorial Board in a response to a question about the mailer.

Several candidates complained to the governor’s office about the mailer, Jackson said Saturday. A former public official also contacted the Editorial Board about the mailer.

A series of lynchings more than a century ago took the lives of five Chatham County residents, along with any hope Black people might have had at the time that they could be treated fairly under the law.

Saturday, the community gathered to acknowledge those losses and pray for continued progress toward racial equity here and in the world outside.

About 100 people attended a two-hour service organized by local NAACP branches with support from the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), based in Montgomery, Alabama. The group has encouraged researchers across the country to gather and share information about lynchings that happened in their communities and consider the lasting effects of that violence.

According to the EJI, researchers have documented 123 “terror lynchings” of African Americans in North Carolina between 1877 and 1950. Those were among 4,084 that have been documented in Southern states during that time. The group distinguishes “terror lynchings” as “racial killings carried out with impunity, sometimes in broad daylight, often on the courthouse lawn,” outside of the criminal justice system and often sparked by nothing more than rumors or perceived social missteps.

“I think it says something about us as people when we allow these stories to be silenced,” Karen Howard, chair of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners, said after the service.