Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Early voting for the city's municipal election lasts through Saturday.

People can also register and vote at the same time during this period. To register, you'll need a document with your current name and address, such as:

• A North Carolina driver’s license.

• A photo identification from a government agency.

• A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document.

Early voting sites can be found at:

• Old Guilford County Courthouse, Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.

• Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro.

• Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.

• Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

• Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro. (The bridge is closed on Ballinger Road. Use the North Chimney Rock Road access.)

• Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro.

For more information, call 336-641-3836.​​

A North Carolina man’s car has been located — but its owner still hasn’t been seen since June, officials say.

Gabriel Focaracci’s car was found Tuesday, July 12, according to a release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. The 2004 Toyota Solara was located on Curtis Creek Road, a road off the Blue Ridge Parkway about 35 miles east of Asheville.

Focaracci, a 20-year-old from Asheville, was reported missing by his family after he didn’t show up to a concert with friends on June 26, according to a Facebook post from the Asheville Police Department. He was last seen June 24.

A neighbor’s Ring camera shows Focaracci leaving his house after shopping for groceries, Rochelle Focaracci, Gabe’s mother, told WLOS.

“It’s like he just fell off the face of the earth. We need to find him,” Rochelle Focaracci said. “I want him back. I want him home”

The mother said her son is on the autism spectrum, causing even more concern for the family.

“I’m just afraid that he’s somewhat gullible and he may have been trusting somebody,” Focaracci said. “Something has happened to him; somebody has harmed him. To us, there’s no other possibility, especially as all communication has stopped.”

CHARLOTTE — Parts of North Carolina's largest city were overcome with a foul smell like rotten eggs on Thursday after an environmental cleanup company destroyed tanks that contained a harmless gas odorant, a natural gas company says.

Piedmont Natural Gas said the cleanup company, Legacy Environmental Services, was destroying mercaptan tanks north of downtown Charlotte that were mistakenly reported as empty, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The Charlotte Fire Department said four storage tanks were involved.

Because natural gas has no smell, Piedmont uses mercaptan — also known as methanethiol — to give the gas “a distinctive smell of rotten eggs,” the utility said in a news release.

A temperature inversion likely spread the smell, city officials said. An inversion happens as air temperature increases with altitude and traps smells closer to the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

Piedmont spokesman Jason Wheatley said the utility did not hire the Charlotte company.

— Staff and Wire Reports