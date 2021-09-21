Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — A woman has died after she was shot and hit by a car, police said Monday.

Police officers responding to a call about an assault on Sunday found Keyoka Robinson, 33, of Greensboro lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Police said Robinson, who died at a local hospital, was also hit by a car while she was lying in the roadway. But investigators don’t believe that Robinson being hit contributed to her death.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not charged, according to police.

MORRISVILLE — Travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport will soon be ordering and picking up breakfast, lunch and dinner in the main terminal without ever interacting with a human being.

The airport plans to turn a former restaurant space into a virtual kitchen that will prepare meals from several local and national brand-name eateries. Customers will order through an app or at a kiosk, then use a QR code to open a locker when the food is ready.