Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — A woman has died after she was shot and hit by a car, police said Monday.
Police officers responding to a call about an assault on Sunday found Keyoka Robinson, 33, of Greensboro lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
Police said Robinson, who died at a local hospital, was also hit by a car while she was lying in the roadway. But investigators don’t believe that Robinson being hit contributed to her death.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not charged, according to police.
MORRISVILLE — Travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport will soon be ordering and picking up breakfast, lunch and dinner in the main terminal without ever interacting with a human being.
The airport plans to turn a former restaurant space into a virtual kitchen that will prepare meals from several local and national brand-name eateries. Customers will order through an app or at a kiosk, then use a QR code to open a locker when the food is ready.
The move is meant to increase dining options that have dwindled during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the restaurants that have reopened as air travel has returned are operating with limited hours because they're having trouble finding enough workers.
The virtual kitchen helps by eliminating workers who take orders, deliver food and clean tables.
RALEIGH — Top North Carolina officials, former colleagues and family members of the late Senate leader Marc Basnight gathered Tuesday at the Legislative Building to remember his lasting contributions to the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper was among those expected to attend a special Senate floor meeting to pass a resolution in memory of Basnight, who died in December 2020 at age 73.
Cooper served in the Senate with Basnight, as did other future state leaders like former Gov. Beverly Perdue and the late U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of Greensboro.
The Outer Banks Democrat served nine two-year terms as Senate president pro tempore, making him the longest-serving head of a legislative body in North Carolina history.
Basnight influenced nearly every major legislative achievement of the 1990s and 2000s, including passage of a state lottery, a ban on smoking in restaurants and bars and funding improvements for education, the environment and cancer treatment.
Basnight left the Senate in 2011.
— Wire Reports